Harare Man Scams Girlfriend out of US$500 by Impersonating a Pastor

A Harare man is facing fraud charges after allegedly tricking his girlfriend into handing over US$500.

He reportedly pretended to be her pastor, claiming the money would be spiritually “blessed” to multiply.

Loan Request Turns into Elaborate Deception

According to court documents seen by The Herald, John Mushayavudzi (32) initially asked his girlfriend, Enteetes Ashley Musamirapamwe (26), for a US$200 loan in June 2025, claiming he needed it to retrieve his car from the border.

When she asked for repayment, he reportedly avoided her.

Instead of returning the money, Mushayavudzi allegedly devised a scheme to keep it and extract more. Using a different phone number, he posed as a pastor from their church.

He sent messages to Musamirapamwe, advising her not to demand repayment and assuring her that the money was “seed money” that would increase through faith.

Faith-Based Scheme Escalates

In September 2025, the impersonated pastor allegedly instructed both the complainant and Mushayavudzi to contribute US$100 each per month, promising divine financial rewards. Believing she was following spiritual guidance, Musamirapamwe complied over several months.

By November 2026, Musamirapamwe had handed over a total of US$500.

Growing suspicious of inconsistencies in the messages, she decided to investigate further and was shocked to discover that the pastor she had trusted was, in fact, her own boyfriend.

She reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Glen View which led to his arrest.

Court Appearance and Investigation

Mushayavudzi appeared at Mbare Magistrates Court this week, pleading not guilty. He was remanded out of custody as police continue to investigate. Authorities confirmed that none of the money has been recovered.