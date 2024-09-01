Harrassing Men of God, a display of dictatorship with no bounds – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Harrassing Men of God, a display of dictatorship with no bounds



Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa may need to take interest in matters below;



1. Archbishop of Lusaka, Archbishop Alick Banda called a Lucifer by UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda. This because Archbishop Alick Banda protected his priests that had spoken against government and also called President Hichilema, a liar , for failing to fulfil his promises. No action has ever been talen against Imenda.



When the Police refused to attend to complaints against Imenda, efforts were made to prosecute him privately.



The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri, refused to grant Consent for a private prosecution of Imenda.



2. Apostle Dan Pule, was arrested shortly after his Church Dunamis International Centre, hosted United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Leaders including former President, Edgar Lungu, for a Day of National Prayer.



3. Pastor Duncan Daniel Simuchimba of Kitwe arrested on flimsy allegations that he was inciting the people, when spoke for marketeers.The Kings Church Overseer, spoke for over 200 shop owners whose shops were earmarked for demolition. Pastor Simuchimba accused Kitwe City Council, led by District Commissioner Lawrence Mwanza, of attempting to seize the shops under the guise of demolition. However, the council claims the shops intentended for demolition impede the construction of a shelter at the Green Market and lack proper sanitation. The DC unleashed the Police to arrest Pastor Simuchimba accusing him of being the ringleader of protectors.



4. On April 7th, 2024, the Zambia Police issued a call-out for the arrest of Father Chewe Mukosa. The notice was signed by Detective Inspector, P. Chisala, the demanding that Father Chewe Mukosa reports himself to Investigations Office Room 55 at Copperbelt Division Headquarters in Ndola.



5.Lusaka’s Chawama Catholic Church Parish Priest Fr. Anthony Kapambwe Salangeta, was harassed by various leaders including President Hakainde Hichilema,for saying Graphs don’t matter,but its Nshima (Ulutoshi) that matters.



Earlier, President Hichilema had held a press conference heavily supported by misleading statistics and graphs, to demonstrate that the economy under his government, was far better than that of any previous governments.



The press conference drew comments of shock, ridicule and drama because of the delusional display of lack of reality when Zambians were experiencing the worst cost of living, disease burden and poverty under Hichilema. This is what attracted the comments of Father Salangeta.



6. A horde of Police officers stormed the office of Catholic Bishop, Clement Mulenga of Kabwe Diocese, while he was hosting former President, Edgar Lungu, for a courtesy call. The Police officers demanded to fish-out Lungu or be present through-out the courtesy proceedings.