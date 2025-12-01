HARRY KALABA CONDEMNS THE SUSPENSION OF TALKS WITH OASIS FORUM

He writes…

Mr Hakainde Hichilema has now suspended all talks with the Oasis Forum. Honestly, I wish I could say I am shocked but Mr. Hakainde’s body posture during that meeting told the whole story before a single headline was written. It was the classic “my way or the highway” script, performed with the same stubborn flair Pharaoh displayed when he refused to let the Children of Israel go.

The Oasis Forum went in hoping for dialogue, for respect for the Constitution and for peace. Instead of welcoming advice, it seemed like State House was more focused on stopping a peaceful protest than dealing with the real issues affecting Zambia. At this point it feels like the idea of citizens gathering to pray or speak worries this administration more than the injustices people are speaking about.

This hardened approach is becoming predictable. Zambia asks for engagement but Mr Hakainde answers with what clearly looks like arrogance. The nation asks for leadership but what we see is defensiveness. Civil voices ask for dialogue but the door is shut.

Pharaoh’s heart did not harden in one day. It hardened little by little every time he chose pride over humility and power over people. And right now we are watching a similar pattern unfold.

If ignoring the Oasis Forum is meant to intimidate, it will not work. If suspending dialogue is meant to silence the conscience of the nation, it will not work. And if this is what the new dawn represents, then daylight has clearly failed to break through.

Zambia deserves better. And people will continue to speak up whether State House listens or not.

Harry Kalaba,

Citizens First