Harry Kalaba is a baby in politics, we need to buy him lollipops for New Year – Cornelius Mweetwa

Kalaba is a baby in politics, we need to buy him lollipops for New Year – Mweetwa



CHIEF Government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba is a political toddler who is still doing ‘nursery school politics’ and deserves lollipops for the New Year.







Mweetwa was reacting to Kalaba’s recent remarks in which he described the government spokesperson as a joker who should not be taken seriously by the nation..





But Mweetwa said he was no joker, insisting that everything he communicates to the public is done under the delegated authority of President Hakainde Hichilema and should be treated as serious national business.





“I am not a joker. What I do, I do on the basis of delegated authority from President Hakainde Hichilema, and what I tell the nation is serious business,” Mweetwa said.





The outspoken minister said he would not engage further with Kalaba, whom he described as still learning the basics of politics.





“I will not respond further to my brother, Honourable Kalaba, because he is still doing politics in a nursery school,” Mweetwa said.





“So my message to him is: Happy New Year, my brother. Keep learning politics. Maybe one day you will understand certain things. For now, you need lollipops for the New Year.”





Mweetwa said government remained focused on delivering development and telling the truth to Zambians.



He explained that transparency, confidence and audacity had defined the Patriotic Front’s successor administration.





The minister said 2025 would go down as a year that ended on a high note for government because President Hichilema had reset the economic history of the country from what he described as a deplorable state.



“This is why many credible local and international individuals continue to give a thumbs-up to the presidency,” said Mweetwa.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 30, 2025