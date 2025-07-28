HARRY MWAANGA NKUMBULA WARD 12 CDF ROAD PROJECTS HISTORICAL – COUNCILLOR AARON MWANZA



Lusaka, 28th July 2025 — Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula Ward 12 Councillor, Mr. Aaron Mwanza, has hailed the upcoming road construction projects in his ward—funded through the 2025 Constituency Development Fund (CDF)—as a historic milestone for the people of Kanyama Constituency.





Councillor Mwanza announced that the construction of Estimer, Chifundo, and Lavania roads, covering a two-kilometre stretch, will finally connect John Laing and Chibolya to Ben Bella into Kafue Roundabout. He described the project as “a landmark achievement,” noting that despite the strategic importance of these roads, they have never received such attention before.





In addition, the Chibolya Police Road, which links Kalusha Bwalya Road to Kafue Road, along with Chishala Road connecting Kalusha Bwalya to Chiti-Mukulu in Kampasa area, are also set for upgrades, with contractors already on site.





“A proper road network is critical to improving people’s livelihoods,” Mr. Mwanza emphasized. “These roads will enhance access to health posts, schools, and other essential services, especially for expectant mothers and schoolchildren who previously struggled to navigate the area.”





Looking ahead, Councillor Mwanza expressed hope that even more roads would be developed in 2026, particularly addressing long-standing drainage issues.





He also revealed that the roads under construction will feature road markings and speed humps to enhance safety, thanks to a partnership between Lusaka City Council (LCC) and the Zambia Road Safety Trust. The initiative aims to ensure safe, sustainable, and inclusive road infrastructure.





However, Mr. Mwanza cautioned against illegal encroachments on public roads, noting that such actions increase project costs and obstruct the work of contractors. He urged all residents planning to build to seek prior planning approval from the LCC City Planning Department to avoid unnecessary disruptions.





In conclusion, the Councillor extended his gratitude to the residents of Ward 12 for demonstrating active citizenship. He acknowledged that the road projects being implemented are a direct result of public submissions highlighting priority needs for the ward and the greater Kanyama Constituency.









Issued by:

Chola Mwamba (Ms)

Public Relations Manager

Lusaka City Council (LCC)

Date: 28th July 2025.