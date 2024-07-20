Has Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, Failed? Absolutely Not.



I Write What I Like



20.07.2024



By Daimone Siulapwa



In the last few days, criticism has been levied against the Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, accusing her of failing in her duties.



However, such accusations fail to take into account the complex and multi-faceted challenges she has faced since assuming office.



The difficulties encountered by the Ministry of Health regarding the procurement and supply of medicines can be attributed to several significant factors, many of which were beyond Masebo’s immediate control.



*Inherited debt from the Patriotic Front (PF) Government*



Firstly, the UPND government inherited an enormous debt from the PF administration.



This legacy of financial mismanagement left suppliers disgruntled and unwilling to continue providing essential medical supplies.



It is a well-known fact that unpaid debts can cripple any procurement system, and the health sector was no exception. When the UPND took over, these suppliers boycotted supply, leading to immediate shortages and exacerbating an already dire situation.



*Suspension of Procurement Staff*



Secondly, in an attempt to address rampant corruption, the UPND made a critical decision to suspend the entire procurement staff on suspicion of gross corruption.



While the intention was noble, the execution was flawed. The blanket suspension without an immediate replacement plan led massive disruptions in the procurement process.



This vacuum created delays and inefficiencies that further strained the supply chain of medical necessities.



*Transition to ZAMMSA*



Another pivotal change was the transfer of the procurement of medicines from the Ministry of Health to the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA).



Such a significant shift should have been executed gradually to ensure a seamless transition.



Instead, the abrupt changeover caused confusion and operational hiccups, further complicating an already challenging environment.



The new system needed time to stabilize and align with the demands of the health sector.



*Changing 90% of Medicine Suppliers*



Moreover, the move to change almost 90% of medicine suppliers created additional hurdles.



Establishing new supplier relationships is a complex process that involves negotiating terms, ensuring compliance with regulations, and building trust.



The sudden overhaul led to delays in supply as new suppliers struggled to meet the demands.



Additionally, this transition period was marked by over-procurement in an attempt to cover the supply gaps, leading to storage and payment complications.



*Misplaced Blame and Responsibility*



Given these challenges, it is unjust to place the blame solely on Minister Sylvia Masebo.



The role of a minister is to oversee policy, while the implementation lies with the technocrats.



The Minister of Health provides strategic direction, but the actual execution of procurement policies is under the purview of ZAMMSA, which works independently and does not fall under the Ministry of Health.



It is important recognize that the board of ZAMMSA bears significant responsibility for the operational inefficiencies and should be held accountable for the failures in the supply chain.



All in all, Minister Sylvia Masebo has not failed. She has been navigating a minefield of inherited issues, systemic corruption, and operational missteps made in the haste to reform a broken system.



It is essential to distinguish between policy oversight and operational execution.



The Ministry of Health, under Masebo’s leadership, has faced unprecedented challenges, and while there have been missteps, the blame should not be placed solely on her shoulders.



The focus should now be on addressing these systemic issues, ensuring a smooth operational framework within ZAMMSA, and holding the appropriate parties accountable for the failures in the supply chain.



Minister Sylvia Masebo deserves recognition for her efforts in a tumultuous environment, not unwarranted criticism.



Daimone Siulapwa is a political analyst, an advocate for tribal unity, and Citizen Economic Empowerment.



For all comments and inquiries regarding content creation, research, speeches, proposals, book writing, creative marketing, investigations, and more, please feel free to contact us at dsiulapwa@gmail.com