HAS ZIMBABWEAN CHIVAYO CAPTURED MALAWI?



After pledging 1 million US Dollars to Beautify Malawi (BEAM) Zimbabwean billionaire, Wicknell Chivayo has taken social media by storm after releasing pictures he took recently with President Peter Mutharika and the first lady, Getrude Mutharika.





Chivayo likes to share on his social media channels pictures he takes with different leaders. He is known for living an affluent life featuring private jets and expensive luxury cars.





However, the current pictures in which he claimed were taken at Kamuzu State House are raising questions based on the fact that Mutharika left the country last weekend for South Africa on a private trip.





Is Mutharika back in the country or were the pictures taken before he left the country? Social media is full of unanswered questions.





The mystery deepens when considering the company Chivayo keeps. Recently, the President’s stepson, Tadikira Mapfudza, was spotted boarding Chivayo’s luxury jet—the same WMC-777-branded aircraft that has become a fixture in regional skies.





Reports indicate that Chivayo is working hard to secure fuel supply deal. Information in our possession can reveal that the Zimbabwean is using Tadikira to capture the first family and secure high valued government deals.





Chivayo previously been seen with former President Chakwera during the heat of the 2025 election cycle, this seamless transition from the old guard to the new has fuelled perceptions that Chivayo is less of a traditional investor and more of a regional political kingmaker.