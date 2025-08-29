HATRED, TOXIC POLITICS IRK IMBOELA



NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) says hatred, divisions, and a toxic political culture experienced in the country at the moment are threatening the peace and security of the nation.





Party President Saboi Imboela said the time has come for Zambians from all walks of life to take a deep breath and reflect on what is happening in the country.





Imboela said a genuine and non-confrontational national healing and reconciliation was the only call for a united and prosperous Zambia.





“Today, I have taken time to reflect and realised how divided our country has become. Zambia stands at a critical juncture, torn between its glorious past and an uncertain future. Our nation is plagued by division, hatred, and a toxic political culture dominated by blame games rather than solutions. Citizens are more focused on pointing fingers than working together,” she said.





She said the current division and political hatred the country was experiencing was working against unity.





“This environment is eroding our democracy, national unity, and peace, leaving us questioning the future of our beloved motherland. Every morning, we wake up to harsh statements in newspapers and on social media, filled with unpatriotic language and personal attacks. Fellow Zambians have become adversaries, engaging in legal battles and trading insults online. We have lost the basic sense of patriotism, and self-interest has overshadowed national pride, hindering progress,” Imboela said





Imboela said the country’s democratic pillars were no longer strong but broken, shrinking the country’s democratic space.

She said the dream for a better Zambia had collapsed, urging Zambians to reflect on where they wanted the country to be.



“Our democracy is shrinking daily. Poverty is rising, and the gap between the rich and the poor is widening. Yet, we continue to glorify leaders who fail to keep their promises. Fellow citizens, I call upon all Zambians to embrace dialogue and work towards a truly united Zambia.





We must acknowledge past wounds and move toward forgiveness. Let us foster national dialogue by promoting tolerance, empathy, and cooperation. We are one nation and one people, regardless of political differences,” she said.





Imboela has since urged President Hakainde Hichilema to seriously demonstrate true leadership by leading by example, showing unity, and embracing those who disagree with them.





“Our commitment to reconciliation and unity is the foundation for a peaceful and prosperous Zambia. Personal attacks, bitterness, and political frustration will not heal our country; they will only deepen the wounds. It is time to critically address the root causes of our challenges and move forward with love, peace, and unity,” said Imboela.



