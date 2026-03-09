Havana’s Streets Explode: “Down with Communism!” as Blackouts Ignite Freedom Protests





The dominoes are falling. On March 8, 2026, Cuban citizens flooded colonial streets in Havana on scooters and bicycles, chanting “¡Abajo el comunismo!” and “¡Libertad! ¡Libertad!” while banging pots in defiance. Video footage shows hundreds strong, fed up after more than 60 hours—some reports say over 100—of crippling blackouts that have plunged much of the island into darkness.





This is no isolated gripe. Chronic power failures, fuel shortages worsened by tightened U.S. restrictions under President Trump, empty shelves, and decades of Marxist misery have finally snapped the people’s patience. The regime blames sanctions, but Cubans know the real culprit: a failed socialist system that starves its own while clinging to power.





The spark in Havana could light fires across the region. With Venezuela already wobbling and leftist strongholds feeling the heat, freedom is spreading faster than the regime can suppress it. The Cuban people are done waiting. The end of communism in the Americas may be closer than ever.