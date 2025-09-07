HAVE WE AS ZAMBIANS BECOME SUCH A FOOLISH AND GULLIBLE CITIZENRY TO BE CELEBRATING THE CONVICTION OF HIGH PROFILE CASES AFTER 5 – 10 YEARS: LIKE WE ARE CELEBRATING AND CONFIRMING HOW COMPROMISED OUR GOVERNANCE SYSTEM IS.





By Friday Kashiwa



During the Kenneth Kaunda UNIP administration era, we used to have a very effective and proactive Law Enforcement Agency -LEA called SITET, standing for Special Intelligence Team, Economy and Trade.





This state Agency was created to look at how effectively and instantly investigate such cases as the Joe Malanji type of economic sabotage or financial plunder of those days and cases of that nature and of that time.





Immediately the investigations were done, President Kenneth Kaunda or Super Ken would immediately fire those concerned persons, whether serving as Ministers or Sate House officials.





And immediately, these instant investigations and dismissals used to trigger the opening process of legal proceedings and prosecution of those affected, whether in ruling party, government or State House.

I don’t know why I keep on mentioning State House- so help me God. I have no Lawyer.





Those found wanting were IMMEDIATELY fired and prosecuted, and not waiting for the change of government, as what is foolishly becoming the norm in the current governance environment.

Very shameful.





ENTER THE POST KAUNDA UNIP ADMINISTRATION ERA:

One can laugh and then cry at how Zambians are clapping and commending the Law Enforcement Agents for belatedly securing prison convictions for those who committed them 5 or 10 years when in government or in the corridors of power.

Very shameful.





Not that these people had run away during the time they committed these crimes, but more like because political patronage had taken advantage and defeated the professionalism of our men and women in the Law Enforcement Agencies.

Very shameful.





I DON’T HAVE A LAWYER, BUT LET ME CITE FEW RECENT HIGH PROFILE CASES OF OVERDUE PROSECUTIONS:



1.0 During the 2015 Mulobezi by-elections, the whole senior PF government official and Defense Minister and his Driver were accused of shooting Mushaukwa Mushaukwa, a UPND cadre.



Instead of arresting and investigating Davis Chama and his driver, with all the evidence available at the shooting scene, the police arrested the victim, Mushaukwa Mushaukwa for being shot, immediately he was discharged from Livingstone hospital.





Someone somewhere in the highest hierarchy of the police knew that Davis Chama and his driver were responsible for the shooting of Mushaukwa Mushaukwa, but justice for Mushaukwa had to come after 10 years and after change of government.

Very shameful.





2.0 The Joe Malanji and the Bonanza story of the Presidential Jet trip to Turkey was well investigated and documented more than 5 years ago.



Several private media including my own articles warned him about Karma keeping records for future prosecutions and conviction.



But, why should we all rely on Karma, who is not even our relative or even employed by us, and yet some senior political and Law Enforcement Agents decided to sit on the Police, ACC or DEC docket of Malanji for over 5 years.

Very shameful.





ENTER THE UPND ADMINISTRATION, MY PARTY OF OVER 25 YEARS.



My fellow UPND leaders, are we comfortable with the status quo where our names are being mentioned daily in financial scandals and other corruption related issues and yet we are supposedly comforting ourselves with some temporal political shield.





Are we comfortable with the accusations of our names being mentioned in the blantant and unexplained abduction of a sitting Member of Parliament and yet we don’t want to clean up our names and the records now than waiting for uncle Karma.





Who and when is someone going to explain the story and accusations of the disappearance of the Sugilite truck and KKIA Gold mystery.

And of course the many questionable activities at the Ministry of health and their notorious and stubborn child at ZAMMSA.





Why can’t we come out in the open today and clear our names from the many outstanding accusations, than waiting for the nonsensical change of government narrative.

You are not guilty today until you become guilty that day after change of government.







Well, since I don’t have a Lawyer, let me end here.

So help me God.



Friday Kashiwa.

Shiwangandu.