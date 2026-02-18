HAWKS IN TURMOIL: Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Breaks Silence After Lesetja Senona Bombshell at Madlanga Commission of Inquiry





Tension is gripping the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal after explosive testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry cast fresh doubt over the future of embattled provincial head Major-General Lesetja Senona.





In a closed-door meeting on Monday, KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi moved swiftly to steady nerves within the elite crime-fighting unit. Officers have been on edge following Senona’s testimony about his relationship with alleged crime boss Vusimuzi Matlala, widely known as “Cat”.





“I do not know the status of your boss, whether he is suspended or on leave,” Mkhwanazi told members, stressing that any disciplinary steps would be handled at national level.





But he issued a stark warning: watch out for corruption in your own ranks. “If colleagues are living lifestyles their salaries cannot afford, be worried,” he cautioned. “Criminals try to corrupt some of us. Do not be the one who shares a bed with criminals.”





With uncertainty swirling, Mkhwanazi assured officers his door remains open but trust, he warned, must have limits.