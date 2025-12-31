He decided to cancel his wedding that was scheduled for January 3rd because his fiancée (a single mother of two children by two different fathers) insisted that he must financially take care of her two children 🙆🙆👇





He says:

“I have just canceled my wedding that was planned for January 3rd.

Here is the reason.



I met Huguette, 31 years old, a single mother of two children, each with a different father. The fact that she already had children was not a problem for me.





Last Friday, during our discussions to plan our future, the issue of the children’s future came up. Since my fiancée still lives with her family, I told her to contact her elder brother, who is a lawyer, so that he could reach out to the fathers of her children and compel them to take responsibility. I also suggested that the children should remain with the family, because once the fathers learn that she is married, they might use that as an excuse to abandon their responsibilities.





She got angry and said that I cannot take a woman without taking her children, and that it is my responsibility to take care of her children; otherwise, we should end everything.





I asked her if she would accept her 10-year-old son marrying a single mother and being forced to carry the responsibility of other men’s children. She said nothing.



I asked if that was her final answer. She said yes. I replied that I prefer to walk away.





I informed both my family and hers. They were expecting me on Saturday for the bride price, but I canceled everything.



And I must add that she is still in contact with the fathers of her children, whom she calls irresponsible, and I constantly have the feeling that one day she might cheat on me with one of them.”





What do you think about this situation?

Did he do the right thing by refusing to take responsibility for other men’s children and canceling the wedding, or does a real man naturally take care of his wife’s children? 🥲

