He has become broke after Dumping his wife when he had money…

He wrote;

“The time i was trending and all that , my former spiritual father used to put me ku front seat Kuma VIP as young as I was (21years) now that am broke and poor again no longer tithing in church not even ma Ushers welcomes me well they used to even carrying my wife’s hand bag,,,

bringing me cold Vatra, taking pictures of me when I stand to dance during praise, following me behind when giving offering, telling me that i smell good, been an example every Sundays been told to stand in front, visiting my home after the service,

but now i look new in church ba praise mock and laugh at me now this life 😔😔😔

mmmmmm kanshi naku church bama konda money ???

BACK STORY!.

Kay and Mervis were a young couple from Mazabuka who took the internet by storm following their engagement video that made rounds on social media in 2020, where Kay engaged Mervis with a k150 ring.

This attracted donations and fundraising from different people to make it possible for them to have a wedding of their dreams.

But years later the money got into Kay’s Head as he started cheating on his wife and dumped her.