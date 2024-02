HE IS A HEROE

His name is Sebastian Haller. He is an Ivorian player.

In July 2022, Haller is said to have been diagnosed with testicular cancer. After seven months battling with the disease he won the battle and returned to football.

Haller is Heroe tonight after scoring a winning goal for his country in the AFCON final as Ivory Coast beat Nigeria 2 – 0 before a sixty thousand full stadium.