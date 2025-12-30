He Made Me Ab0rt 4 Times” – Ex-Choir Member Levels Grave Accusations Against Pastor Chris Okafor

“He Made Me Abort 4 Times” – Ex-Choir Member Levels Grave Accusations Against Pastor Chris Okafor





A woman identified as a former choir member has come forward with disturbing allegations against Pastor Chris Okafor, accusing him of sexual exploitation and coercing her into terminating multiple pregnancies during a secret relationship.





How It Started



In an emotional public account, she detailed how the ordeal allegedly began. She claimed the pastor singled her out during a church service under the pretext of delivering a prophecy. This public attention was followed by an invitation to his office, where she alleges he began making inappropriate advances.

Pastor Chris Okafor's former choir member shares story of how she had 4 abort!0ns for him, how he promised her marriage several times and failed and how she finally had a child for him





Manipulation and Grooming



According to her narrative, the situation escalated in 2015. She alleges that the cleric convinced her to leave her partner at the time by labeling him “occultic.” Shortly after, he allegedly professed romantic interest in her, telling her to disregard the fact that he was married,



and initiated a sexual affair.





Forced Abortions



She claims the illicit relationship spanned several years and resulted in multiple pregnancies. She alleged that on four separate occasions, he pressured her to undergo abortions, an experience she says has left her with deep emotional and psychological trauma.





She recounted:



“I was just among my choir mates, next thing he called me out that he was giving me a prophecy and all that, because my mind was open, I didn’t see it as anything wrong, so with open heart I was receiving it. Then he removed the microphone and said what is it that is going on in my mind, what am I thinking about him. He asked the resident pastor to bring me to his office. That very day he gave me a brown envelope and asked me to take and go home. He would call me.





In 2015, he summoned me, and said that he saw that I am in a relationship with a man, that the man is an occultic man and he wants me to leave that person.





He went into his room and brought out 50K and two apples and said he likes me and wants us to start dating and I asked ‘but you’re n married.’ He asked me to forget about that.





Another day he summoned me, that was the first day we made out and mad£ lov£. That was how the relationship started.





The relationship continued until I took in. This was around 2016 or 17. That was the first pregnancy. I called him and told him, he was like we’ll keep it, next two days he called and said I should ab0*t it.



We continued again, and another pregnancy entered…”







