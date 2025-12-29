“He Treated Me Like a Baby-Making Machine” – Pastor Chris Okafor’s Alleged Ex-Wife Breaks Silence



The controversy surrounding Pastor Chris Okafor has deepened as a woman identified as Agnes Bessem Okafor, claiming to be his former wife, has come forward with a list of damaging allegations.





The Marriage



Amidst the ongoing drama involving actress Doris Ogala, Agnes released a statement asserting that she legally married the cleric when she was just 18 years old. She insisted that the union was conducted by individuals who are still alive to testify and that the marriage produced four legitimate children. She slammed the pastor for allegedly attempting to deny the existence of their union and their children.





The Secret Discovery



In a shocking revelation, Agnes claimed that shortly after their wedding, she stumbled upon a marriage certificate hidden under the bed. The document allegedly proved that Pastor Okafor had been married previously, a fact she says he concealed from her. She noted that when she confronted him with the evidence, he denied it.





Why She Left



Refuting any narrative that she was cast out, Agnes maintained that she left the marriage of her own volition. She cited his conduct, which she described as a “disgrace to the body of Christ,” as the primary reason. She further accused him of emotional abuse and exploiting her youth, stating she felt used merely as a vessel to bear children rather than a partner.





On the Recent Apology



She also dismissed his recent public apologies as a performative strategy to garner public sympathy rather than genuine repentance.





She stated:



“My name is Agnes Bessem Okafor. I got married to Chris when I was 18 years. The people that conducted that marriage are still very much alive. The marriage produced four beautiful children. This man took me in my prime, in my youth, as a wife, not as a side chick, or a side whatever.

We had a marriage and everyone that conducted that marriage is still alive. They’re are ashamed of the things he comes out to say about his own children. It is a shame to the body of Christ. If I left this man, I left him because I could not match and operate in his own ways. I left him. He did not leave me. I left you because of the shame and disgrace you brought to the body of Christ for so many years.

Nigerians, when I couldn’t take it anymore was when this !d!ot, this so-called pastor that is apologizing to gain public sympathy, this g00d for noth!Ng human standing on the altar to lie. After the wedding, I discovered under the bed a wedding certificate which revealed that he was once married. I cried. I asked him, he denied.

The marriage certificate is still available. You’ll go to jail for that. You lied to me, married me and kept me in your house just to be a baby-making mach!ne.”

