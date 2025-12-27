“He Want Me to Lie Against Other Pastors” – Doris Ogala Displays $10,000 Allegedly Sent by Pastor Chris Okafor





The saga between Nollywood actress Doris Ogala and Pastor Chris Okafor has taken a dramatic twist, with the actress taking to social media to flaunt a bundle of $10,000 cash she claims was sent to her by the cleric.





The Alleged Bribe



In a video shared on her Instagram page, Ogala displayed the foreign currency, alleging that the pastor sent the money as a plea bargain. According to her, the funds came with a condition: Pastor Okafor allegedly wants her to make a public video claiming that she was hired by rival pastors to tarnish his image





To substantiate her story, she posted screenshots of a chat allegedly between her and the clergyman, explaining that she accepted the money deliberately to gather evidence and validate her claims against him.





The N1 Billion Lawsuit



This incident is the latest chapter in their ongoing legal battle. Ogala is currently suing the pastor for ₦1 billion, citing breach of promise to marry. She claims she dissolved her previous marriage at his insistence, only to suffer emotional distress, reputational damage, and the unauthorized release of private photos.





Family Secrets Leaking



The controversy is compounded by recent revelations from social media activist VeryDarkMan, who released audio of a lady named Precious claiming to be the pastor’s daughter. In the recording, Precious detailed unfair treatment and revealed she is the only child from her mother, distinct from the pastor’s other children.