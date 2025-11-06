HEAL FROM BITTERNESS AND MOVE ON – SIMUUWE URGES LUNDAZI MP



November 5,2025



United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Director Mark Simuuwe has urged Lundazi Member of Parliament Brenda Nyirenda to rise above bitterness and refrain from engaging in what he described as petty and desperate politics against the UPND administration.





Mr. Simuuwe was reacting to Mrs. Nyirenda’s recent remarks accusing the government of failing to repatriate and bury the remains of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, a statement he said was misguided, malicious, and politically motivated.





He said it was unfortunate that at a time when the nation is mourning, Mrs. Nyirenda has chosen to play politics instead of showing respect and unity, describing her behavior as shallow and unbecoming of a Member of Parliament.





Mr. Simuuwe stated that Mrs. Nyirenda’s sentiments clearly demonstrate how shallow she is in reasoning, adding that such utterances can only come from a finished politician desperately seeking attention.





He emphasized that the UPND government has shown the highest level of commitment and integrity in ensuring that the late President Lungu is accorded a dignified and honorable burial, befitting his status as a former Head of State.





Mr. Simuuwe further stressed that the speed and efficiency with which the government is handling this sensitive matter should not be taken for granted, as it reflects the UPND’s respect for the office of the presidency and for national values.





He reminded the opposition that it is the constitutional mandate of the government in powernot the opposition to facilitate the burial of any former Head of State, and that such responsibilities are being carried out with utmost diligence and respect.





Mr. Simuuwe also cautioned that while government continues to engage the Lungu family in good faith to ensure that the process is handled smoothly, these negotiations must not be exploited for political gain by the opposition.





He further challenged Mrs. Nyirenda to acknowledge the transformative development her constituency has witnessed under the UPND government through initiatives such as the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), employment creation, cash-for-work programmes, free education, and skills training.





Mr. Simuuwe advised the Lundazi MP to heal from bitterness, accept that her political relevance has faded, and embrace the spirit of national unity, maturity, and progressive leadership being championed by President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government.



UPND MT