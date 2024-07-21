HEALTH MINISTER HON SYLVIA MASEBO IS A NATIONALIST & TRUE CORRUPTION FIGHTER – Miles Sampa

HEALTH MINISTER HON SYLVIA MASEBO IS A NATIONALIST & TRUE CORRUPTION FIGHTER



MBS20.07.2024



Today is Sunday and I would like to tell the truth that I know. Hon Sylvia Masebo is one politician whose strength and sometimes ends up being her weakness is that she is too straight and a “no nonsense” type of person . A typical Iron Lady like Margaret Thatcher. I actually don’t rule out that she could rule Zambia one day. Firstly, she is extremely loyal to whoever her master of the day is or whoever she chooses to support be it politically or otherwise. She does not double cross loyalty.



If one had to ask the late Levy Mwanawasa, late Michael Sata, President HH and to some minor extent Miles Sampa, Hon Masebo works extremely hard to make a King. Then when she does succeed , she will again work extremely hard to make the King shine.



That’s what is going on now. Hon Masebo worked tirelessly for 7 years just to ensure HH makes it to the State House “hoffice”. In the quest in between, she had to sacrifice and lose her own Chongwe seat in 2016 but regained it landslide in 2021 as she propelled HH in the soli and lenje land.



HH gave her Health Ministry to sort out but it has been a bedrock of successful grand corruption candles from one government to another. That’s where mafias of mafias operate to steal state resources. It’s worse of than the Ministry of Agriculture where everyone and all tenders are not under the Ministers or the President, but tender mafias. Step on one and you get sacrificed as Minister. They pay big into the ‘system’ to engineer a non cooperating Minister’s firing. If the President is not dancing to their tune, then they invest big in the long term to remove that President.



Well, my take is that Hon Masebo has taken the fight-in against the mafias that have been holding our Health Ministry hostage for years to stop corruption and loss or abuse of public resources. In the recent case, 62 containers of medicine were hijacked away from sick patients countrywide. Instead of us honoring Hon Masebo for bursting the rot, the mafias have financed a paradigm or narrative shift that she must be nailed to the cross.



I fight corruption and very clear not to fall into the sponsored arena of fighting Whistleblowers or those against corruption.



The Health Ministry has drained Minister Masebo both physically, emotionally and mentally. She is however doing the right thing and what she needs is support from all well meaning Zambians and not painting her black for the grade corruption scandal that she has uncovered. Zambia needs more of Sylvia Masebos if ever the fight against corruption has to be won at the two notorious ministries namely Health(ZAMMSA) and Agriculture (FISP).



The choice Zambia has is between her and the tender or supply mafias’ capture of the Ministry of Health. Only she is brave enough so sort them out otherwise corruption will be at the Ministry to stay forever.



Miles B. Sampa

Patriotic Front President & APNAC Chairman

Sunday July 20th, 2024