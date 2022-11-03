Health Minister Sylvia Masebo Is Innocent – Mbachi Nkwazi

Kitwe Business man Mbachi Nkwazi confirms that Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo is innocent as he discloses how Mcebisi Mlonzi manufactured the narratives to destroy the Minister’s reputation.

About the TFM story, this is how Mlonzi went to meet Kitwe businessman Mbachi Nkwazi, and embarked on a malicious mission to implicate Sylvia Masebo in a Ministry of Health tender.

Mbachi Nkwazi has expressed ignorance on what was happening and what is still happening and he feels he was used by Mcebisi Mlonzi.

Mbachi has disclosed that Mlonzi made him travel to South Africa to meet TFM proprietors. When they reached TFM, he says it puzzled him and couldn’t understand why they were not allowed by the guard at the gate to go in.

Mbachi further discloses that the guard at TFM did not know who Mlonzi was but after a long debate between the guard and Mlonzi they were permitted to go in the premisese.

He narrates that as they walked into TFM, they seemed not to have been known by anyone. He said for him it was not much of a surprise but it was disappointing that Mlonzi also looked like a stranger.

Mbachi said that as they proceeded, Mlonzi was busy showing him things that he uses in his business. He realised that Mlonzi was jittery and very much trying to organise his mind to create stories. What Nkwazi didn’t know at the time was that there was an malicious agenda to destroy Sylvia Masebo’s reputation.

Mbachi highlighted that as they were walking through the administration block, they actually got lost and couldn’t know where they had reached, all he remembers is that they were within the building with the ‘Executive Chairman’ of the TFM company. He also disclosed that at some point, they found themselves in a fancy boardroom filled with white people, but they hardly recognised Mlonzi.

The kitwe business has mentioned that in all the activities, he never got any money from Mlonzi, he said in fact it was Mlonzi who was asking for money on countless occassions. Mbachi complained bitterly that Mlonzi still owes him R100,000. He says he has been recording how much money Mlonzi has been getting as he was made to sign for it.

Mbachi’s storyline puts Masebo out of TFM saga and collaborates with Noel Nkhoma’s submission that he was approached by TFM to fabricate falsehood against Masebo so that she gets removed from her position as Minister of Health by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo is innocent.

Topline Details