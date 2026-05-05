HEAR ME PASTORS, ANYONE WHO COMES TO SEE YOU ONE ON ONE MUST PAY YOU FOR YOUR TIME.FREE TIME IS FOUND IN CHURCH NOT IN MY OFFICE- Prophet Dr. Robert Ouma

HEAR ME PASTORS, ANYONE WHO COMES TO SEE YOU ONE ON ONE MUST PAY YOU FOR YOUR TIME.

FREE TIME IS FOUND IN CHURCH NOT IN MY OFFICE.





They go to witchdoctors with village chickens and money, but they carry bunches of prayer requests to meet a man of God for free.





When they give to a man of God and a miracle delays to come, they post the man of God on social media and call him names, while witchdoctors are never posted on Facebook because they’re afraid to die, but they dont fear pastors.





They wake a man of God from his sleep just to explain their long dreams about how monkeys chased them, how they almost died the death of a cheap commer in that dream, a man of God will start praying for them, fasting for them,, when God blesses them, they go abroad to give a testimony about how God lifted them via television.





A local pastor is just seated like a zombie, poor like lazarus and swallowed like jonah, the evil member has take the money to the ministry which is already established, ignoring that the local pastor has no keyboard at church.





In my previous post I told people that its better to give a pastor capital money for business than salary, its because many pastors have been turned into spiritual employees without tangible salary, how can you give a pastor a salary of k10 000 per month when he is renting a house for k7000 and he has 10 people at home, that include school going children, are you trying to remind him about how jesus suffered on the cross?





Any pastor who compromises with his time and value he has no life in this kingdom, sometimes we even ignore our family members for a church member, I know you think these people care about you pastor, dont worry, age will catchup with you, you will one day realised that you wasted your time with people who didn’t even care about your assignment on earth, they gave you what I call the mosquito hands clapping, it was an attempt to kill you not to celebrate your impact





In the next 24 hours, may every that will share this post receive a big miracle.



Prophet Dr. Robert Ouma