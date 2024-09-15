Hearing into Man City’s 115 charges to begin on Monday; Pep maintains innocent stance

The much-anticipated hearing into Manchester City’s 115 alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules is set to begin on Monday.

Manager Pep Guardiola, while acknowledging the pressure from rival clubs, has reiterated the club’s stance of innocence in the matter.

The reigning Premier League champions were charged in February 2023 after a four-year investigation by the league into financial activities between 2009 and 2018. City deny all the allegations and maintain that their case is backed by “irrefutable evidence.”

Speaking ahead of the hearing, Guardiola addressed comments from La Liga president Javier Tebas, a frequent critic of City, who claims that many Premier League clubs believe the club should be punished.

“I have spoken with many Premier League clubs and most of them understand that City should be sanctioned,” Tebas was quoted as saying by Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo. In response, Guardiola stated, “For the first time I agree with Tebas. All the Premier League teams want us to be sanctioned, that is for sure. But that’s why I say to Mr. Tebas and the Premier League teams, wait for the independent panel.”

He added, “Justice is there in a modern democracy. It’s not more complicated than that.”

The Premier League has accused City not only of financial misconduct but also of failing to cooperate fully with the investigation. The charges stem from allegations that were initially published by German newspaper Der Spiegel, which were based on hacked City emails. At the time, the club described the claims as “entirely false” and out of context.

If found guilty, City could face severe consequences, including points deductions, relegation, or even expulsion from the Premier League. Despite the weight of the charges, Guardiola expressed his confidence in the legal process: “Everybody is innocent until guilt is proven. So we’ll see.”

Described as sport’s “trial of the century,” the hearing is expected to last ten weeks, with a verdict likely in early 2025. Guardiola, for his part, is eager for the process to move forward. “It starts soon and hopefully finishes soon,” he said. “An independent panel will decide, and I am looking forward to the decision. I’m happy it’s starting on Monday.”

City, owned by the Abu Dhabi-backed City Football Group, has enjoyed immense success since their 2008 takeover, winning eight Premier League titles, multiple domestic cups, and the UEFA Champions League. However, their financial practices have long been a source of contention for rival clubs, particularly Tebas, who has repeatedly accused City and Qatar-backed Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) of “financial doping.”

As the hearing begins, Guardiola is keen to see the matter resolved, urging patience and faith in the judicial process. “We believe we have not done anything wrong,” he affirmed, underscoring the club’s steadfast denial of the charges.