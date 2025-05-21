Heartbreaking Scene Unfolds as the Body of jailed PF Ex-minister chilangwa’s wife Arrive for Burial

Heartbreaking Scene Unfolds as Late Mwamba Kambimbi’s Remains Arrive for Burial





It was a moment steeped in sorrow, as the atmosphere turned heavy with grief. The air stood still when the casket carrying the remains of Mwamba Kambimbi the beloved wife of incarcerated former Kawambwa Member of Parliament, Nickson Chilangwa arrived at the family homestead.





Tears flowed freely as family members, some could hardly stand on their own, gave in to the overwhelming weight of loss. Wailing pierced the silence, echoing the pain of a family torn apart not just by death, but by absence. Loved ones reached out to touch the casket, whispering silent prayers, their trembling hands a testament to a love that death had stolen but memory refused to erase.





Her children stood frozen a mixture of shock and sorrow etched across their young faces while elders clung to each other for strength, their shoulders heaving with sobs. The void left by Mwamba’s passing was not just visible; it was tangible.





Even the skies seemed to mourn, casting a muted hue over the gathering as mourners struggled to come to terms with the cruel timing of her death and the aching reality that her husband could not be by her side to bid farewell.





It was a breaking of hearts, of silence, of strength as the family prepared to lay to rest a woman whose final journey would be marked not by words, but by the depth of tears she left behind.



Bernard Kamba