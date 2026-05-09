Heartbroken Arsenal cult hero Emmanuel Eboue reveals he didn’t know his own son was signing a professional contract – with Chelsea!





“I feel very sad because when he signed for Chelsea, I wasn’t there. My mum didn’t even call me, so I didn’t know. Before I was talking with him. But now, since four/five years, I didn’t have any contact with him. It pains me a lot, because he’s my son.





“When I was with him, I taught him also how to play football. I have video of me and him when we were playing. Now I don’t have any recent pictures. The pictures that I have are old ones, where they are kids. Even when I ask for some new pictures from the mum, she refused to give it to me.





“To be honest, I’m very happy for him. I didn’t even think that he will be there, but now I’m very very happy for him. But inside, in my body, I’m crying because I want to be closer to my son to help him.”