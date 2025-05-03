Hearts Stolen by HH! Samfya Politicians Take Political Love Letter to Kawambwa



A group of Socialist Party officials from Samfya District left locals scratching their heads after choosing to defect not at home, but in neighboring Kawambwa only to return waving the red and yellow of the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND).



Eyewitnesses report that the group, looking unusually serious for a Friday morning, boarded a minibus and declared, “Tuleya ku Kawambwa twalafumine apo!” (We’re heading to Kawambwa we’ll defect from there!) Confused bystanders could only laugh, with one elderly man reportedly saying, “Kanshi politics yaliba drama nowadays, uleya ku neighbour ukapoke impiya yakusamuka?” (So politics is now drama you go to your neighbor to collect your defection allowance?)



Once in Kawambwa, with cameras rolling and ululations in the background, the defectors praised President Hakainde Hichilema’s leadership, stating it had become “too sweet to resist.” One of them dramatically held up a red UPND beret and declared, “Leadership yaba HH eyo yasenda imitima yesu!” (HH’s leadership has stolen our hearts!).



The UPND officials present welcomed the new members with open arms and wide smiles no doubt appreciating both the numbers and the theatrical delivery.



Political commentators have jokingly dubbed the event the “Great Kawambwa Exodus,” questioning why the defections couldn’t just happen in Samfya. “Maybe Samfya doesn’t have enough cameras,” quipped one journalist. “Or maybe they just needed transport refund with a bit of spice!”



Meanwhile, the Socialist Party has maintained radio silence as no official communication has been made.



As 2026 edges closer, defections are expected, but few anticipated this blend of comedy, choreography, and campaigning. Zambian politics, as ever, remains part drama, part reality show, and fully unpredictable.



May 2, 2025

