HEAVENLY 100TH BIRTHDAY GREETINGS TO DEAR COMRADE KK- Fred M’membe

HEAVENLY 100TH BIRTHDAY GREETINGS TO DEAR COMRADE KK

Hundredth birthday greetings to dear Comrade KK, a remarkable man in heaven. Your legacy lives on in our hearts.

You were the rock of our nation, and today, we celebrate you. Happy birthday in heaven.



Your strength and love continue to guide us.

You taught us so much, and we carry your wisdom always.



Your humour and honesty are missed every day.

In your memory, we find comfort and love.



Though you’re gone, you’re forever in our political discourse, stories, and hearts.

Your spirit of patriotism, humility, solidarity, and honesty lives on in us.



It gives us a very high sense of pride, confidence, and hope celebrating the life of a man who was a blessing to all.

You will always live in us, in our thoughts, in our revolutionary struggles for more justice, more fair, and more humane world.

Aluta continua!

Victoria arceta!

Fred M’membe