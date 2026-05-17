Heavy U.S. Airlift Activity Detected Across Middle East as Military Flights Surge



Radar and ADS-B data reportedly show around 15 heavy transport missions involving Boeing C-17 Globemaster III and Lockheed C-5M Galaxy aircraft operating in and out of the region — roughly 1.5 times higher than earlier this week.





Several aircraft using callsigns beginning with “RCH” and “MOOSE” were tracked departing from major U.S. bases including:





• Al Udeid Air Base

• Ali Al Salem Air Base



Most flights reportedly headed north through the Mediterranean toward major American logistics hubs in Germany, including:





• Ramstein Air Base

• Bitburg Air Base



Some aircraft were later tracked continuing across the Atlantic back toward the continental United States.





Analysts are divided over what the sudden spike means.



One theory points to a large-scale logistics drawdown following the return of the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group to the U.S., requiring rapid redeployment of support equipment and personnel.





Another theory suggests the Pentagon may be repositioning sensitive assets away from vulnerable Gulf locations amid rising tensions with Iran and growing concerns over threats directed at U.S.-aligned Gulf states.