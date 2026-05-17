Sylvia Masebo Secures Landslide Victory in Chongwe East



Contrary to the claims circulating on social media that Sylvia Masebo lost the primaries in Chongwe East, the official numbers tell a very different story.





In the constituency results, Masebo secured an overwhelming 427 votes, while her closest opponent, Mark Salimu Maimbu, managed only 34 votes. Geoffrey Chumbwe followed with 16 votes, and Anita Kamanga received 6 votes.





The difference between Masebo and her nearest challenger is nearly 400 votes, a clear demonstration of the strong support she enjoys across the wards.





This was not just a local victory. In the recently held UPND (NMC) national management results, Sylvia Masebo ranked among the Top 4 candidates nationwide, further cementing her position as a leading figure within the party.





The lesson is simple: numbers don’t lie. Masebo’s performance was decisive, her margin was massive and her standing at the national level remains solid.





People should not fall prey to misinformation, facts and figures show that Sylvia Masebo continues to command significant support both in Chongwe and across the country.