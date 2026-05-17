🇮🇷 Iran Rejects U.S. Terms, Sets 5 Preconditions for Any New Talks



Iran’s Fars News has obtained details of the U.S. response to Iran’s proposals





🇺🇸 Washington’s 5-point proposal demands:

– No compensation or damages paid to Iran

– Iran surrenders 400kg of enriched uranium to the U.S.

– Only ONE Iranian nuclear facility remains operational

– Less than 25% of frozen assets released

– Ceasefire made conditional on ongoing negotiations





Experts say the proposal seeks to achieve through diplomacy what Washington FAILED to achieve through war, and even full Iranian compliance would not remove the threat of U.S. or Israeli aggression.





🇮🇷 Iran’s 5 preconditions for any new talks:

– End the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon

– Lift all anti-Iranian sanctions

– Release Iran’s frozen funds

– Pay compensation for war damages

– Recognize Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz