It’s not about us, it’s about many suffering civil servants-Mundubile

It’s not about us, it’s about many suffering civil servants, says Mundubile

TONSE ALLIANCE presidential candidate Brian Mundubile says opposition unity being spearheaded by himself and Pamodzi Alliance president Makebi Zulu is for civil servants, and youths who he says, are suffering.

He says Zambians reached out to him and Zulu calling for unity, the call the two leaders heeded to.

“It’s not about us, it’s about the many civil servants who are suffering today. The many youths who have no jobs. The people who are dying in hospitals because of lack of medicines,” Mundubile says.

He says the opposition unity movement is about farmers who supplied their agricultural produce but were allegedly not paid.

“We have agreed, it’s not about us, it’s about the Zambian people. The point here is that, we have delivered [ united opposition].

“What remains is you, the people of Zambia; we’re saying come August 13, August 13 is the day that the Zambians must draw the line and put behind, the many challenges that they have endured in the past few years. It’s your decision the Zambian people,” says Mundubile.

He says his team has decided to remove the UPND from office because they have reportedly failed to fight corruption.

“The decision has been made, and the decision is to remove UPND from power. We’re removing them not out of hate, we’re removing them because one, they have failed the people of Zambia.

“They have failed to fight corruption, they have failed to improve the list ving standards of the people. They have decided to sell your power, your electricity to the neighbour, when you’re suffering with load shedding,” Mundubile asserts.

He said this during a press briefing with Alliance partners among them, Pamodzi, WOZA, and People’s Pact.

©️ TV Yatu May 17, 2026.