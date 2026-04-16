Hegseth warns Iranian regime to “choose wisely” or face continued blockade

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iranian leaders that the blockade of Iranian ports and economic pressure would continue unless they “choose wisely.”

“In the meantime and for as long as it takes, we will maintain this successful blockade. But if Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure and power and energy,” Hegseth said at a news conference this morning, adding that the Treasury Department is “maximizing economic pressure” as well.

“I pray you choose a deal which is within your grasp, for the betterment of your people, for the betterment of the world,” he said.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine reiterated Hegseth’s remarks, saying, “I’d like to emphasize during this pause that the United States joint force remains postured and ready to resume major combat.”