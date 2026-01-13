Heineken CEO resigns amid difficulty in getting people to drink more beer

Heineken chief executive Dolf van den Brink resigned unexpectedly on Monday, January 12, ending a six-year tenure that began during the pandemic and unfolded through a turbulent period for the global beer industry.

The brewer confirmed that van den Brink, who became CEO in June 2020, will step down on May 31 and remain on as an adviser for eight months thereafter. The supervisory board said it has begun searching for a successor to lead the company, which owns brands including Heineken, Amstel and Tiger.

Both van den Brink and supervisory board chairman Peter Wennink said the transition comes only months after the group set out its new strategy through 2030, arguing the company had “reached a stage where a transition in leadership will best serve the company in further executing its long-term ambitions.” Van den Brink said he would remain “fully focused” on executing the strategy until his departure.

Shares in the world’s second-largest brewer were down around 2% in early European trading after the announcement.

His exit makes him the latest consumer-sector leader to depart amid sustained pressure on household budgets and weaker demand for discretionary products. Brewers in particular have struggled to revive beer sales, with consumption repeatedly affected by weather, geopolitical uncertainty and changing habits among younger drinkers. The emergence of weight-loss drugs seen as potentially reducing food and beverage consumption has also unsettled investors.

Heineken has faced criticism for lagging peers on cost efficiency and shareholder returns. Whoever succeeds van den Brink will inherit the task of delivering on the company’s 2030 plan, which prioritises investment behind selected brands and markets and sets targets on sales, profit and cost savings.

During his tenure, van den Brink navigated pandemic shutdowns, inflationary shocks, currency volatility in key markets such as Nigeria and Vietnam, and investor backlash over forward guidance. He also oversaw acquisitions in India and South Africa and a major restructuring effort. In 2025, the brewer clashed with European retailers in a pricing dispute that led to its products being temporarily removed from some store shelves.