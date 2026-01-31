HELICOPTER TO AIRLIFT LATE MPIKA COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON’S BODY TO MPIKA TODAY





The body of the late Mpika Town Council Chairperson, His Worship Mr. Morgan Mwape Musoma, will today be airlifted from Lusaka to Mpika District by helicopter.





According to funeral arrangements, the aircraft is scheduled to depart from the Zambia Air Force Airport near Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 14:00 hours and is expected to land at Chibansa Airstrip in Mpika at approximately 16:00 hours.





Mourners receiving the body have been advised to be at Chibansa Airstrip by 15:30 hours.





Mr. Musoma passed away in Lusaka, and his death has been met with deep sorrow across Mpika District and beyond.



🕊️ May his soul rest in eternal peace.