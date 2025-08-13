HENRY CHILOMBO DISMISSES MWEETWA’S COMMENTS ON 2026 PRESIDENTIAL FRONTRUNNER HARRY KALABA AS BASELESS





LUFWANYAMA – Citizens First (CF) National Mobilization Chairman and Member of the Central Committee (MCC) Henry Chilombo has dismissed as baseless and immature the remarks made by Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa questioning the readiness of 2026 presidential frontrunner Harry Kalaba.





Mr. Chilombo said that Harry Kalaba’s governance track record speaks louder than political rhetoric, and demonstrates readiness to lead Zambia from day one.





“Mr. Kalaba has served at the highest levels of government, delivering results locally and internationally,” Mr. Chilombo stated.



“His leadership journey includes:



Deputy Minister in the Office of the Vice-President (2012–2013) overseeing disaster management and cross-government coordination functions.





Minister of Lands, Natural Resources & Environmental Protection (2013–2014) leading key policy on land administration and environmental stewardship.



Minister of Foreign Affairs (2014–2018) representing Zambia globally and advancing bilateral and multilateral interests.





Member of Parliament for Bahati (2011–2019) providing legislative oversight and constituency development.”



Mr. Chilombo contrasted this with the profile of President Hakainde Hichilema, noting that before becoming Head of State in 2021, he had never held any executive or ministerial position in government.





“President Hichilema’s strength came from the private sector as a successful businessman and corporate advisor, and from leading the UPND in opposition for over 15 years,” Mr. Chilombo said.

“However, his governance learning curve only began upon assuming the presidency.”





Mr. Chilombo stressed that the Zambian people deserve an election discourse grounded in merit, vision, and proven capacity not in cheap partisan attacks.





“The maturity of political debate in Zambia must be anchored on facts,” he concluded.

“Our citizens know the difference between tested governance experience and mere political theory.”





Issued & Signed by:



Henry Chilombo

National Mobilization Chairman & Member of the Central Committee (MCC)

Citizens First