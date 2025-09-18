The suspect in Charlie Kirk’s assassination appeared in court yesterday for the first time since his arrest.

Tyler Robinson appeared in Utah’s Fourth District Court on Tuesday after his arrest following Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Tyler faces seven charges related to Charlie Kirk’s death, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and witness tampering, among other charges.

The charges are aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Prosecutors in Utah County, Utah, used an information document to file the charges against Tyler.

The information document is a formal accusation filed by a prosecutor thatrequires the court to hold a preliminary hearing at a later date, when a judge will determine if there is enough evidence to move forward with charges.

County Attorney Jeff Gray said his office will pursue the death penalty. Donald Trump Aldo expressed how he wished Tyler will be given the penalty.

The US Justice Department is also considering bringing federal charges against Robinson as soon as possible.