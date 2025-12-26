Here is another presidential option for you in 2026: 66 year-old Sebastian Kopulande



He is People’s Party 2026 presidential candidate and his name is Sebastian Kopulande





Dr Kopulande started his public service career in 1991 when was appointed as senior private secretary in the Office of the Vice-President (Levy Mwanawasa).





He was then transferred to the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry where he served as director of industry.



After the 1996 elections, Dr Kopulande was appointed as permanent secretary in the Ministry without Portfolio where Michael Sata was the minister.





President Frederick Chiluba then appointed Dr Kopulande as State House permanent secretary.



Under President Levy Mwanawasa, Dr Kopulande served as special assistant to the President for special duties.





From August 2016 to May 2021, Dr Kopulande was Chembe PF member of parliament.



Kalemba December 26, 2025