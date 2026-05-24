Here is why Senegal’s President fired  Prime minister Ousmane Sonko

The political partnership that transformed Senegal has ruptured. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has officially dismissed Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and dissolved the entire government cabinet. This decision brings a sudden end to months of silent power struggles and policy friction between the two long term allies.



The core of the division lies in economic governance and state sovereignty. Senegal is currently managing an intense fiscal crisis after audits exposed massive hidden debts from the previous administration, driving national public debt to an unprecedented 132 percent of economic output.

The two leaders fundamentally clashed on how to move forward:

Sonko strongly opposed any formal restructuring pushed by Western international lenders, arguing that Senegal could meet its debt obligations without succumbing to painful external conditions.

Faye favored a more conventional and flexible approach to negotiate paths forward directly with the International Monetary Fund.



Internal friction peaked over fuel subsidies, as Sonko rejected requests to raise domestic fuel prices despite warnings that costs could exceed the national budget by 2 billion dollars due to global market spikes.

This rift highlights the complex structural challenges African leaders face when balancing radical sovereignty with inherited economic crises.



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