HERMAN MASHABA WARNS SOUTH AFRICA IS “UNDER ATTACK” AFTER R1 BILLION DRUG INGREDIENTS TRUCK HEADING FROM MALAWI IS INTERCEPTED





ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has sparked intense debate after reacting to reports that authorities intercepted a truck travelling from Malawi to South Africa carrying mandrax-making ingredients allegedly worth R1 billion at the Beitbridge border.





Responding to the breaking news, Mashaba declared:



“South Africa under attack. A different strategy being used to destroy us, targeting mainly the country’s youth. We are going to fight back.”





The intercepted shipment has reignited national concerns over: • Border security

• Drug trafficking syndicates

• Illegal cross-border crime

• Youth drug addiction

• Weak immigration controls

• Organized criminal networks operating in Southern Africa





Mashaba has repeatedly accused the government of failing to secure South Africa’s borders, arguing that criminal syndicates are taking advantage of weak enforcement systems to flood communities with drugs and illegal goods.





The ActionSA leader said the spread of drugs is destroying families, communities and especially young people, warning that South Africa is facing what he described as a “coordinated attack” through narcotics and organized crime.





The Border Management Authority reportedly intercepted the truck during an operation at Beitbridge, one of Africa’s busiest border crossings. Authorities suspect the chemicals were intended for the illegal production of mandrax, a highly addictive street drug widely linked to gang activity and substance abuse in South Africa.





Mashaba’s comments immediately divided social media users.



Supporters praised him for speaking strongly about crime, drugs and border control, saying South Africans are tired of criminal syndicates operating freely.





Critics, however, accused Mashaba of using fear-driven language and unfairly linking immigration issues to broader criminal activity without addressing deeper socio-economic problems fueling crime and addiction.





The incident has now intensified the growing political battle over immigration, border security and crime ahead of future elections, with parties increasingly focusing on illegal trafficking and national security concerns.