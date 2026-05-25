‘He’s my business mentor’: Bellamine Mugabe dismisses Wicknell Chivayo beef

A fake Facebook account recently sparked confusion across Zimbabwe’s online spaces. It falsely suggested that Chatunga Mugabe had attacked businessman Wicknell Chivayo. The claims quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and heated debate. However, questions emerged over the authenticity of the Facebook account involved.

Bellamine Mugabe later moved swiftly to distance himself from the account. He addressed the matter through his verified Twitter account on the platform.

He said: “I wish to make it clear to Zimbabweans that I’ve nothing to do with the FB account impersonating me. For the record, there’s no bad blood between myself and Wicknell Chivayo. He’s my business mentor whom I admire greatly. Please disregard it with the contempt it deserves.”

Meanwhile, the controversy unfolded as Chivayo spoke to The Herald. He confirmed dropping charges against his former wife Sonja and family. He added that he has chosen forgiveness for all parties involved. He emphasised reconciliation with the mother and grandmother of his children.

The incident highlighted risks of impersonation on social media platforms today. It also reinforced calls for verifying accounts before sharing viral claims. Bellamine’s clarification helped calm speculation surrounding the trending controversy online.

I wish to make it clear to all Zimbabweans that I've nothing to do with the FB account impersonating me. For the record, there's no bad blood between myself and @wicknellchivayo. He's my business mentor whom I admire greatly. Please disregard it with the contempt it deserves. pic.twitter.com/8elbwWoQ94 — CHATUNGA MUGABE (@ChatuBellamine) May 22, 2026

Authorities and commentators urged caution amid rising cases of online impersonation in Zimbabwe. Such incidents often fuel misinformation and unnecessary tensions between public figures and communities. Social media users were also advised to report suspicious accounts immediately. Verified accounts remain crucial for maintaining trust and credibility online. The situation gradually settled after Bellamine’s statement circulated widely.

Chivayo’s decision to drop charges was widely interpreted as a move towards healing. He reiterated that family disputes should be resolved privately and respectfully. Observers praised the emphasis on forgiveness and reconciliation in public discourse. The debate continues to shape online political conversations further today globally.