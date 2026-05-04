Hezbollah faces historic pressure as losses mount



Hezbollah is facing one of its most critical moments after entering a new phase of conflict, resulting in heavy losses across military and political fronts.





Reports indicate over 2,600 deaths since early March, including a significant number of fighters killed in southern Lebanon. The impact is becoming increasingly visible as casualties continue to rise.





Despite the losses, sources suggest the group sees its involvement as a strategic move to maintain influence, hoping its role in the conflict will be reflected in future negotiations involving Iran and the United States.





At the same time, internal pressure within Lebanon is intensifying. Political opponents are becoming more vocal, warning that continued fighting could deepen instability and prolong displacement.





With uncertainty surrounding diplomacy and continued pressure on the ground, the situation is entering a more fragile phase.