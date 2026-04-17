Hezbollah says it is keeping ‘finger on trigger’ in case of ceasefire violations

Hezbollah says it is keeping its “finger on the trigger” in case of any “treachery and betrayal” from Israel during the ongoing ceasefire in Lebanon.

In a statement shared on Telegram, the Iran-backed group described its operations during the conflict thus far, saying that it carried out 2,184 operations against Israel between 2 March and 16 April.

Hezbollah – which is proscribed a terrorist organisation by countries including the UK and US – was not involved in ceasefire talks, with Israel negotiating with the Lebanese government instead.

Reacting to news of the truce on Thursday, Hezbollah said “any ceasefire must be comprehensive across all Lebanese territory and must not allow the Israeli enemy any freedom of movement”.

Israel agreed to a temporary ceasefire of 10 days, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that Israeli troops would remain in “security zone” in Lebanese territory for the ceasefire’s duration.