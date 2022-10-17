HH ALERTS YOUTHS ON JOB OFFERS

LUSAKA – October

REPUBLICAN President Hakainde Hichilema has alerted youths on the various job opportunities that the New Dawn Government is creating.

The President says jobs are being created for the youths without paying anything as the trend previously was.

President Hichilema says his administration is working towards creating a conducive environment and boosting the private sector to create more jobs and investment opportunities.

President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated that his administration’s number one priority is job creation which will benefit all Zambians without discrimination.

The government has commenced the recruitment process in the prisons service with the defence force to follow suit.

(C) The Falcon