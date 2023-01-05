HH ALSO DISAPPOINTED WITH LOAD-SHEDDING, SAYS STATE HOUSE

PRESIDENTIAL Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya says President Hakainde Hichilema is as disappointed as everyone else with the issue of load shedding.

Bwalya says the President hears and understands people’s concerns, and that this should be the last time load shedding is happening in the country.

The Presidential Spokesperson has further urged citizens to give the Head of State time to work on the power generation investment.

Earlier, Zesco Board Chairperson Vickson Ncube urged citizens to prepare for the worst in terms of load shedding, saying the utility company’s projections had gone “haywire”.

Meanwhile, various citizens have lamented Zesco’s move to increase load shedding hours to 12 hours a day. The utility company announced that it would adjust the load shedding hours.

