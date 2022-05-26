Comment:

‘HH, an agent of the people of Zambia’

President Hakainde Hichilema says, “I am no agent of no one. I am an agent of the people of Zambia.”

‘’We must get it right citizens of Zambia. You have to teach me another way of looking after the weak in society without economic success. Let me hear your alternatives. Driving economic success is not equivalent to be a bootlicker to anyone. Is not being equivalent to be an agent of imperialism. I’m no agent of no one. I am an agent of the people of Zambia. To make their lives better,’’ said Hakainde. ‘’I see this narrative, which is sometimes driven out of ignorance. And no alternative offered at all. Europe is strong today economically and because they are strong economically, they are able even to give support to this continent. Europe cannot be strong, governments of Europe cannot be strong, without European businesses being strong. This government will only be strong if Zambian businesses are strong. They are expanding, they are creating jobs. I needed to say this right at the start. There cannot be an employee without an employer. I have never seen that situation. Maybe someone has seen it. Equally an employer needs an employee – mutual benefit.’’



It seems our citizens’ concerns are finally reaching Community House! And Hakainde had to react although he didn’t squarely answer most critical concerns. We’ll help him with a brief list!

Who put you up to organise an online dialogue with Singapore Investment Authority?

Who put you up to attend, at government expense, a private function in Johannesburg – to launch a book authored by Greg Mills?

Who put you up to clandestinely attend a Brenthurst Foundation Security Conference in Lower Zambezi?



Who put you up to “recruit” your business partner Valentine Chitalu, a director of Arc Minerals now owned by Anglo American, Greg Mills and the former vice-chairman of Anglo American, Norman Mbazima in negotiations with First Quantum Minerals and KCM?

When we were coordinating with journalists in Cape Town to send us your programme of events, we were told that a foreign entity was organising the interviews and not your State House media team. Who put you up to coordinate your media liaison at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town with them?



Who put you up to sign an advisory services contract with Brenthurst Foundation?

Why did it take you over six months to establish a formal forum for private sector dialogue, while you were all along busy working with Greg on economic policy issues?



Why is it that you are reluctant to publicly declare your assets, liabilities and business partnerships?

Why do you have absolute contempt of your Cabinet, Cabinet Office and established government precedents and processes, that you work independent of them as if you know it all?



Dan Harmon said, “The public’s perception of your show is what it is, and you don’t get to complain how people perceive your show or talk about it.”