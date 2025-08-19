HH AT FOUR YEARS: DELIVERING ZAMBIA’S HARVEST.





By Timmy



Four years ago, Zambians made a bold choice at the ballot box: to move away from chaos and embrace peace, stability, and a new vision for the future. Today, under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, that decision is bearing fruit.





In his powerful reflection titled “Together, Let Us Deliver Zambia’s Harvest”, President Hichilema outlined how far the nation has come since the economic crisis of 2020—and why unity, discipline, and determination are key to completing the transformation journey.





Here are the key takeaways from his reflection that every Zambian should celebrate and build upon:



1. Economic Recovery



Zambia has risen from the devastating 2020 debt default. For the first time in seven years, the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio is back below 100 per cent. This means less money going abroad to creditors and more resources channeled into communities, schools, hospitals, and farmers.





2. Debt Restructuring Breakthrough



The June 2024 debt restructuring deal stands out as one of the most favorable in recent global history. Covering 90 per cent of past liabilities, it has eased the burden on ordinary Zambians and opened the way for real development.





3. Strong Growth Outlook



Zambia is no longer just recovering—it is leading. Bloomberg projects our country to be the fastest-growing economy in the world in 2025, with growth above 6 per cent. This is a clear sign that the nation’s hard work and reforms are paying off.





4. Investment Surge



Since 2021, Zambia has attracted over $54 billion in investment pledges, and the kwacha now ranks among the world’s strongest currencies. Investors believe in Zambia again because stability and credibility have been restored.





5. Mining and Agriculture Gains



Copper output is projected to surpass one million tonnes this year, while reforms in agriculture and support for SMEs are empowering farmers, boosting local industries, and creating jobs. Value addition is no longer a dream—it is becoming reality.





6. Energy Diversification



The severe drought and load-shedding crisis tested the country’s resilience. But rather than retreat, government is pushing forward with solar and renewable projects, making Zambia’s energy future cleaner and more secure, while also safeguarding food production.





7. Social Progress



Beyond the economy, government reforms are focused on education, healthcare, youth empowerment, and women’s advancement. The goal is clear: a Zambia where every citizen, regardless of background, can thrive.





8. Resilience and Determination



The story of Dorothy Kamanisha, a 42-year-old who returned to Grade Nine, embodies the spirit of this new Zambia. Her courage proves that determination can rewrite any story—and so can the determination of our nation to rise again.





9. Transformation Ongoing



President Hichilema was clear: the journey is far from over. Transformation takes time, discipline, and unity. What has been achieved so far is proof of possibility—but what lies ahead will require every Zambian to remain focused and determined.





The Road Ahead



President Hichilema’s message is not one of complacency, but of shared progress and shared responsibility. Zambia’s journey is a national effort. It is about leaving behind the pain of the past and building a future where dignity, opportunity, and prosperity are not just for a few, but for all.





As Zambians, we must protect the gains made so far, continue to support reform, and unite behind the vision of delivering Zambia’s harvest.





The choice we made in 2021 has already begun to transform lives. Now, the responsibility is ours—to ensure that this transformation is completed.





✍🏽 The author, Timmy, is a writer documenting Zambia’s transformation under President Hakainde Hichilema.



WAGON MEDIA