HH BRINGS MONGU TO A STAND STILL IN COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT





President Hakainde Hichilema brought Mongu Western Province kwa hae, to a stand still when he engaged residents at Mulambwa grounds this afternoon.





The Mulambwa grounds were packed with excited residents who turned out in their thousands to listen to the Republican President who was equally happy to receive such a thunderous welcome danced merrily with the excited and jubilant residents to some songs praising and appreciating his leadership.





Western Province Minister Kapelwa Mbangweta MP who is also Provincial Chairman for the ruling party in his opening remarks thanked the President for his focused leadership that is people centered, he went on to assure him of 100% votes from Western Province in the general elections in August this year.





The visibly elated Republican President thanked the people of Western Province for standing with UPND from inception and voting for the party into government in 2021.





He went on to promise the residents more development for Western Province, and urged the people to continue supporting UPND and turn out in large numbers to cast their votes for UPND in the general elections slated for August 13.





The meeting was also attended by several Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, Senior Party officials led by the Secretary General Batuke Imenda and some Alliance Partners.



Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa



Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.