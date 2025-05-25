HH CALLS FOR ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has urged Zambians to use the Africa Freedom Day to recommit to unity, self-determination, and economic independence.





President HICHILEMA says there is need to build a prosperous and peaceful Africa, where the rights and contributions of its people are fully recognised and respected.



He says Africa must live in peace to achieve economic development.





President HICHILEMA says the spirit of Africa Freedom Day should inspire renewed determination to secure lasting justice for all.



This is contained in his message to Zambians ahead of the Africa Freedom Day, which falls tomorrow.





The President reaffirmed his government’s commitment to building a future where Africans live in dignity, free from historical burdens.





President HICHILEMA said Zambia stands with the African Union and the Caribbean Community Reparations Commission in advancing the reparations agenda.





He said government remains focused on economic redress through transparency, prudent fiscal management, and inclusive growth that must translate into jobs and business opportunities for the people.





The President said Zambia’s foreign policy is anchored on two pillars, peace, security and stability on one hand, and economic diplomacy on the other.





President HICHILEMA said he will continue to advocate for a fairer international financial system, one that does not perpetuate inequality but instead supports Africa’s path to sustainable development.



ZNBC