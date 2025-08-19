HH CALLS FOR UNITY IN DELIVERING ZAMBIA’ HARVEST AS ECONOMY SHOWS STRONG GROWTH





BY: TIMMY



Lusaka, Zambia – President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to remain united and focused as the country records some of its strongest economic growth in years, with international forecasts placing Zambia among the fastest-growing economies in 2025.





In an inspiring reflection, President Hichilema highlighted the story of Ms. Dorothy Kamanisha, a 42-year-old pupil from Solwezi who courageously returned to school in Grade Nine. The President described her decision as a symbol of determination and opportunity, underscoring his administration’s mission to create a Zambia where no citizen is left behind.





“Dorothy’s story reminds us that talent knows no age, gender, or circumstance. What matters is that doors of opportunity remain open – and as government, we must ensure they stay open,” President Hichilema said.





According to the latest Bloomberg outlook, Zambia is expected to grow by over 6% in 2025, the highest since 2018, even as many economies worldwide slow down. The President attributed this turnaround to resilience, entrepreneurship, and the government’s deliberate reforms aimed at restoring stability.





From Crisis to Recovery



When the UPND came into office in 2021, Zambia was grappling with a severe debt crisis, with debt levels soaring from 32% of GDP in 2016 to 120% in 2021. President Hichilema reminded the nation that reckless borrowing and corruption had crippled the economy and basic services.





However, following the government’s reforms and fiscal discipline, Zambia secured a landmark debt restructuring in June 2024, covering 90% of liabilities. For the first time in seven years, the debt-to-GDP ratio has dropped below 100%, freeing up more resources for local communities.





Investment and Job Creation



Since 2021, Zambia has attracted $54 billion in investment pledges, with the mining sector stabilizing and expanding. The country is on track to produce more than one million tonnes of copper this year, while reforms in agriculture, SMEs, and tax administration are creating opportunities across industries.





Zambia’s currency is now among the world’s best performers, a sign of renewed investor confidence.



> “Our progress is not about headlines but about building prosperity that future generations will inherit,” the President emphasized.





Challenges and Resilience



Acknowledging the impact of the drought and power shortages, President Hichilema assured the nation that government is acting decisively. Investments are being directed towards solar energy, food security programs, and cash-for-work initiatives to support affected families.





He reiterated that Zambia will not return to past patterns of borrowing and mismanagement, but will instead confront challenges head-on with discipline and innovation.





Shared Progress, Shared Prosperity



The President reaffirmed that the country’s transformation is a collective achievement of the Zambian people, made possible by the courage they showed at the ballot box in August 2021.





“Four years ago, Zambians chose peace, stability, and vision over chaos. Today, we are proving that change is possible. Together, we must finish the work we have started and deliver Zambia’s harvest,” President Hichilema said.





With a credit upgrade on the horizon and expanding opportunities for miners, farmers, and entrepreneurs, President Hichilema expressed confidence that Zambia’s democracy, peace, and stability will remain the foundation for lasting prosperity.



WAGON MEDIA