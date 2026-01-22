HH CAN GOVERN FROM ANYWHERE IN ZAMBIA – HAMSAKA



STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema can govern the country from anywhere in Zambia, including Chamboli.





Hamasaka says former president Edgar Lungu would go to Mfuwe to play pool for a month, yet no one raised any eyebrows.





Commenting on concerns raised by a section of society over President Hichilema’s whereabouts, Hamasaka said the Head of State remained in charge of the country despite being in Choma.





“The people who did not want him to rule are the ones in the forefront demanding that he comes and rules them. We hope they will continue demanding him to continue ruling them even after August this year. They never raised any eyebrows in the past when, for example, the late president was going to Mfuwe for almost [a month]. Ba [Edgar] Lungu would be in Mfuwe for almost a month.

Didn’t we see photos of him playing pool? But now we have a President who is actually working, who is producing food as opposed to just being in Mfuwe playing pool. And by the way, when they say ‘come and rule them’, who told them that when the President is on a working holiday in any part of the country, he is not in charge of the country? Who tells them that? As long as the President is on any part of the soil of Zambia, he is in charge of the country,” said Hamasaka.





“There can be no acting president as long as the President is within Zambian soil, those are the provisions. The President can rule from Katete, he can rule from Chamboli, he can rule from any part of the Zambian soil. Even when the President is in Lusaka, it does not mean he micromanages every aspect of the governance system, that’s not true.

That is why the government machinery is big; we have PSs, directors, and parastatals with all kinds of machinery. Maybe there was a president they were used to who micromanaged every aspect of government, but this President does not micromanage the governance system”.



Diggers