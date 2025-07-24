HH CAN NEVER GIVE SOMEONE 12 MISSED CALLS, WORSE STILL AT 02:00 – STATE HOUSE

HH CAN NEVER GIVE SOMEONE 12 MISSED CALLS, WORSE STILL AT 02:00 – HAMASAKA
STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has distanced President Hakainde Hichilema from a viral audio recording purported to feature Robert Chabinga and Doreen Mwamba, stating that the President would never call someone 12 times.
On Sunday, a recording went viral featuring a voice believed to be that of PF faction acting President Robert Chabinga in conversation with another voice believed to be that of Community Development Minister Doreen Mwamba.
In the audio, Chabinga was explaining how he was sent on a “special assignment” to influence a South African judge to rule in favour of the Zambian government concerning Edgar Lungu’s burial rights.
News Diggers
Those are the works of shameless propagandists with third world old type of politics.It is a signal that they have no message for the people but to engage in passive politics of lies.They have lost direction.You see, they are against time but they can’t realize.When time comes for nominations they may have no candidate or they will get a wrong one due to time factor.In fact they don’t just have any that’s why they only had one name .
After sensing that judgement can easily be against them, they begin to resort to tricks. What species of humans are these. You will try to do whatever, but you will never catch up with HH and his govt
Refer to Diggers Article on 27th April , 2025, looking at the Inner workings of Hakainde Hichilema’s inner Circle…. “Sometimes we get Instructions at 02:00 Hrs”
So lelo mukekana????
You can fool some people some time, but you can’t fool all the people all the time!